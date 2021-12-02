Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 1,103 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises 2.0% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $186.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

