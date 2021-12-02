Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 65 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 309,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.0% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $244.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.