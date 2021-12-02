DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,231 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.