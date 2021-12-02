DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

