DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 693.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,384 shares of company stock worth $69,352,463. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $259.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.00. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

