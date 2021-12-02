DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.02.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $282.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.08 and a fifty-two week high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

