DNB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 11,629 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG stock opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,512 shares of company stock worth $17,193,111. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.83.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

