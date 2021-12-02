DNB Asset Management AS Sells 108 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

ALNY stock opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.96 and a 200-day moving average of $180.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.97 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

