DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded DNB Bank ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 179.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.57.

DNBBY stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $2.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 8.05%. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.77%.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

