DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCGO. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. DocGo has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

