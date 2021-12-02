DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 167.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,818 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of DocuSign worth $256,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $230.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.