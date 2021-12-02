DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 1.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $230.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

