Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.77 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$4.020 EPS.

NYSE:DLB traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.09. 17,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 88,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

