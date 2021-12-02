Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $138.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.47.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $50,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.