Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy’s capital investment will further strengthen the electric and natural gas infrastructure, and assist it to meet customers’ demand. Contribution from organic as well as inorganic assets will boost earnings. Completion of Gas Transmission & Storage operations’ sale to Berkshire will help its transition toward regulated operations. The company is adding clean energy units and targets to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. It has enough liquidity to meet obligations. Yet its shares have underperformed the industry in the past month. Its decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars over the past six years will adversely impact long-term prospects. Risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas could impact profitability.”

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of D stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.