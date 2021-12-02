Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 672,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.83. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

