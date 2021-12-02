Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.300-$-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.50 million-$255.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.72 million.Domo also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.370 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.15. 635,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,021. Domo has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 2.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 over the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

