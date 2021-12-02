Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.570-$2.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.57-2.73 EPS.

NYSE:DCI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 782,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

