Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.570-$2.730 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

DCI traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. 782,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

