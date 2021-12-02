Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Sells $3,335,093.84 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DOV stock traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $166.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.69. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC raised its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Dover by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

