Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Dover by 8.0% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dover by 62.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Dover by 10.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 72,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dover by 182.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $162.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

