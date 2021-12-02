Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00237586 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

