Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) PT Raised to GBX 1,300 at Berenberg Bank

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Draper Esprit stock opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 993.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 951.20. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of GBX 598.06 ($7.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

