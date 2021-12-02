Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

