DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

