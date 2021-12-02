DSLA Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $341,183.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $38.10 million and $341,183.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00087095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,810,763,023 coins and its circulating supply is 5,480,450,235 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

