DubaiCoin (DBIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00037565 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00026126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006493 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

