Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.51

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 4791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.38 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,223 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

