Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NYSE NAPA opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock valued at $240,180,484.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,172,000 after buying an additional 541,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 611,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,910,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.