Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.35 million.

DLTH stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $440.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duluth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Duluth by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.