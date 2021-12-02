Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $103.00

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.00 and last traded at $104.19, with a volume of 364266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.63.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $8,205,062.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 17,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,556,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,194 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

