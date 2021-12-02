Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the October 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DLNG stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

