Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $5.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52,100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $17.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $530.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.89%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

