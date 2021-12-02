Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EGRX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EGRX traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 68,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $627.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.69. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

