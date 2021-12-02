Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Down 27.4% in November

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,200 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 893,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ESTE stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

