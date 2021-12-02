Eastern Bank Buys 393 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $138.60.

