Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.92.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $102.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.