Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 97,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,035. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.