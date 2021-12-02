Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 356,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,946. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

