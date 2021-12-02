Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NYSE:ETY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.41. 241,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,091. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 482,892 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $174,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

