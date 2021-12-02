eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Cut by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in eBay by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,328 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.81 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

