Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,832 shares of company stock worth $27,641,442. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

