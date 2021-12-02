Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 16,667 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 361,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

