Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,424,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.55. The company had a trading volume of 93,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,204. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

