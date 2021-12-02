Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,453. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

