Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $407.97. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,950. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.