Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,191 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,301,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,272,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 714,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 255,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,764. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

