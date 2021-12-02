Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,402 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 271,365 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,694. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.