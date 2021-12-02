Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches One Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.46 or 0.00199794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.91 or 0.00639431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014500 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00067813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

