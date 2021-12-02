EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 11%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price traded down 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $17.31. 19,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,533,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The company has a market cap of $921.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EHang by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

